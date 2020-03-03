Winnipeg schools adjusting trip plans amid COVID-19: ‘There’s obviously real concern’

Send this page to someone via email

With global concerns about the spread of COVID-19, many schools across Winnipeg are monitoring the situation while students get ready for spring break trips.

So far, some student trips have already adjusted their plans to avoid centres in which the virus has been detected.

St. Mary’s Academy students have two trips planned this month. A spokesperson from the school confirmed one of the trips has made adjustments to ensure the students don’t fly through Italy.

Kelvin High School students were set to go to China but the Winnipeg School Division says their trip is now planned for Europe.

Grant Park High School students were set to go to northern Italy but they’ve now rearranged their itinerary.

“We are aware that a few of these trips have had to change because of the travel advisories from the government of Canada,” Winnipeg School Division spokesperson Radean Carter said.

“We have less than 100 students that are registered to go on these trips.”

At this time, no trips for the Winnipeg School Division, St. James School Division, River East Transcona School Division, Pembina Trails School Division, Louis Riel School Division or the Seven Oaks School Division have been cancelled over concerns about COVID-19.

All divisions say they’re monitoring the situation.

Don Finkbeiner, owner of Heartland International Travel & Tour has been monitoring the travel advisories. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Don Finkbeiner, owner of Heartland International Travel & Tour, is planning a trip to Italy for a group of students at the end of the month.

“Because of the coronavirus, sort of chaos and panic has entered travel globally. Our issue now is what happens with this group wanting to go to Rome?”

Finkbeiner is meeting with parents to determine if the plan is still a go.

“Of course the parents of the kids going to Rome are concerned for obvious reasons,” he said.

“I’m not alone in the travel industry, especially here in Winnipeg with March break coming up. There are many, many groups going from various schools going to Europe and other parts of the world.

“Everyone’s in the same boat. There’s obviously real concern.”

Finkbeiner says he’s keeping a close eye on the government’s travel advisories online to give his clients the most updated information.

