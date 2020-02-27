Menu

Ill passenger removed from plane at Winnipeg airport

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 4:51 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 4:52 pm
James A. Richardson International Airport. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A passenger has been removed from a plane at Winnipeg’s airport. The flight originated in Vancouver.

Winnipeg Airports Authority spokesperson Tyler McAfee said the person has been removed from WestJet flight 448, but would not confirm whether or not the person has been put into quarantine.

Passengers remain on the plane right now. McAfee said they will be taken off the plane shortly. He also deferred all further questions to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The flight arrived in Winnipeg Thursday afternoon at 2:16 p.m. and passengers remained on the plane as of 3:45 p.m.

Global News has reached out to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

–More to come.

