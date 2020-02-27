Still no cases of novel coronavirus in Manitoba: chief provincial public health officer

Send this page to someone via email

There continues to be no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba.

Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer says 38 Manitobans have so far been tested for the virus, known as COVID-19, with no positive results.

“Although the situation continues to evolve, at present, the risk of being exposed to the novel coronavirus in Manitoba remains low,” Dr. Brent Roussin said Thursday.

Roussin said public health officials in Manitoba are working closely with the Public Health Authority of Canada and the World Health Organization to monitor the spread of COVID-19.

More than 82,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the virus since it was first identified in late 2019.

Mainland China remains ground zero for the outbreak, but there are new countries of concern, including South Korea, Italy and Iran, in recent weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, there were 12 confirmed cases as of Thursday, all in Ontario and British Columbia.

Manitoba officials say travellers who have been to China’s Hubei province and anyone who has had contact with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 should self-isolate for 14 days.

International travellers should self-monitor for symptoms and contact Health Links-Info Santé at 1-888-315-9257 if any cold or flu-like symptoms develop within 14 days of returning to Canada.

Roussin said common prevention measures COVID-19 and influenza include regular hand-washing with soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand cleanser, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

The province isn’t recommending the use of masks in public at this time and says there is no evidence wearing masks significantly reduces the risk of getting the virus.

1:31 Winnipeg businesses feeling economic impact of coronavirus Winnipeg businesses feeling economic impact of coronavirus