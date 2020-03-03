Lynne Livingstone named London’s city manager

Send this page to someone via email

London city council has appointed a new city manager.

Council voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Lynne Livingstone, a promotion from her previous role as deputy city manager.

Livingstone will take over from former city manager Martin Hayward, who announced his retirement in October.

“I’m honoured,” Livingstone told Global News following her appointment.

“I’ve been a public servant for a long time, I really value that work and I’m excited to take the next step and help us all move forward together… we have a lot of things to deliver on.”

Livingstone has career roots in the Forest City with an early job at the London Psychiatric Hospital.

A 30-year career in public service saw Livingstone hold senior roles in the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care and the Ministry of Children and Youth Services.

Following her work in the Ontario government, Livingstone returned to London taking up a number of director roles before being appointed deputy city manager in June 2019.

“Lynne is a dedicated and experienced civil servant who believes deeply in public service,” said mayor Ed Holder. “Her commitment to this organization and to the community is clear in all she does.”

On top of her experience in public service, Livingstone also holds a masters of health administration from the University of Ottawa, a bachelor of science honours in microbiology and immunology from Western University, and an honorary diploma from Fanshawe College.

