Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Toronto Maple Leafs

Advertisement
Blogs

Rick Zamperin: Losing to David Ayres seems to be motivating the Toronto Maple Leafs

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted March 3, 2020 6:00 am
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with the bench during first period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. .
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal with the bench during first period NHL hockey action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A couple of weekends ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs were the laughing stock of the National Hockey League after a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes that vaulted emergency goalie David Ayres into the spotlight.

Ayres, a 42-year-old building operations manager who works for the Maple Leafs, was pressed into action on February 22 when Carolina’s James Reimer and Petr Mrazek both got hurt.

The Zamboni driver did not stop the first two shots on goal but then settled down and stopped Toronto’s last eight shots against him and was named the game’s first star.

READ MORE: NHL unlikely to change goalie rule that saw Zamboni driver David Ayres hit the ice

Since then, Ayres has appeared on numerous high-profile TV shows across North America and his stick was included in a display at the Hockey Hall of Fame to commemorate his achievement of becoming the first emergency goalie to win an NHL game.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the Leafs have since rebounded from what can be considered the franchise’s most embarrassing moment.

Entering their game Tuesday night in San Jose and sitting five points ahead of Florida for third place in the Atlantic Division, Toronto is riding a three-game winning streak after impressive victories over the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning.

READ MORE: Zamboni driver David Ayres saves the day for Stephen Colbert on ‘The Late Show’

We can only surmise that losing the way they did against Ayres and the ‘Canes has motivated the Maple Leafs to play some of their best hockey of the season and the timing couldn’t be better as they face off against the three worst teams in the Western Conference (San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim).

Coupled with the news that injured defencemen Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci are expected to return to the lineup next week, Toronto appears to be on the verge of cementing their playoff positioning and erasing all the negative feelings that the loss against Ayres and the Hurricanes had created.

David Ayres on his NHL experience
David Ayres on his NHL experience
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsVancouver CanucksMaple LeafsSan Jose SharksTampa Bay LightningCarolina Hurricanesflorida panthersMorgan RiellyDavid AyresCody CeciNHL emergency goalie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.