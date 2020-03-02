Second degree murder trial continues in Kelowna courtroom in connection with 2018 incident

Send this page to someone via email

Testimony continued Monday in the second degree murder trial of a Surrey, B.C. man accused of killing his partner in their West Kelowna hotel room on July 22, 2018.

Seventy-year-old Tejwant Danjou origionally pleaded guilty to second degree murder, but retracted that plea, so the case proceeded to trial.

The court heard from one of the arresting officers, Const. Bradley Hartridge.

He testified that after finding 56-year-old Rama Gauravarapu in a bloody room in the West Kelowna Best Western, where she died, they began looking for a suspect.

Const. Hartridge and an officer and dog from the K9 unit began following a trail of blood droplets that led from the hotel to a nearby Tim Hortons restaurant.

Danjou was spotted lying face up in a dumpster, covered in blood.

When the officers informed him he was under arrest for homicide, Danjou responded by asking, “What’s homicide?”

Danjou was taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance and treated with Asprin for a cardiac event.

Dr. Jeffrey Eppler, the responding emergency physician, testified that this type of cardiac event can be brought on by extreme physical or emotional stress.

He also testified that Danjou gave him no impression he was suffering from mental or cognitive issues, nor did he seem severely intoxicated.

