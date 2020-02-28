Man accused in West Kelowna murder has withdrawal of guilty plea approved by judge

Send this page to someone via email

A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a woman in a West Kelowna hotel in July of 2018 has had his guilty plea withdrawn.

Justice Alison Beames approved Tejwant Danjou’s withdrawal, saying “anything other than accepting the withdrawal would be wrong.”

Danjou, a former Surrey realtor, is accused of killing Rama Gauravarapu at West Kelowna’s Best Western Hotel.

During court proceedings Friday morning, Beames said Danjou’s plea was given “in an emotional state” and “blurted out.”

His plea came as a surprise to everyone, including his own lawyers.

The Crown did not oppose Danjou’s application to withdraw the plea.

“I’m satisfied in the interest of justice the acceptance of his withdrawal,” said Beames.

The trial began Friday morning after Beames accepted the withdrawal.

