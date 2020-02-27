Penticton RCMP investigating act of vandalism; Chinese group calls act racially motivated

Send this page to someone via email

A Chinese community group said it was dismayed to find three windows smashed out of its recently purchased building.

Members say the vandalism was racially motivated.

“We would hear [from people], ‘why’d you buy this place, you guys should go back to China. This is our place,” said Zabeda Ma, a Chinese community group member.

Surveillance video from a neighbouring home shows around midnight on Feb. 22, 2020, a man was walking down the sidewalk near the Chinese group’s building.

The video appears to show the man bend down and pick up an object.

He then walks off-camera, in the direction of the community group’s building.

Police say the suspect is around 5-feet, 10-inches, and was wearing a dark jersey, sporting the number 96 on the back.

“If anybody in the area heard or saw something in relation to this incident, they’re encouraged to contact Penticton RCMP,” said Const. James Grandy, Penticton RCMP’s media relations officer.

Chinese community group members are worried about their safety.

“We are insecure, as you can see there is a lot of women here,” said Ma.

“Especially at nighttime. We are very scared.”

RCMP told the group they will be increasing police presence in their area.

“It’s a crime we are taking very seriously,” said Const. Grandy.

The group is currently renovating the building, and it says it hopes its future in the neighborhood is one that is more harmonious.