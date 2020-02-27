Menu

Crime

Penticton RCMP investigating act of vandalism; Chinese group calls act racially motivated

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 10:02 pm
Chinese community group building vandalized

A Chinese community group said it was dismayed to find three windows smashed out of its recently purchased building.

Members say the vandalism was racially motivated.

“We would hear [from people], ‘why’d you buy this place, you guys should go back to China. This is our place,” said Zabeda Ma, a Chinese community group member.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP under further scrutiny following national review

Surveillance video from a neighbouring home shows around midnight on Feb. 22, 2020, a man was walking down the sidewalk near the Chinese group’s building.

The video appears to show the man bend down and pick up an object.

He then walks off-camera, in the direction of the community group’s building.

READ MORE: One arrest after RCMP execute search warrant in Penticton, bust drug trafficking operation

Police say the suspect is around 5-feet, 10-inches, and was wearing a dark jersey, sporting the number 96 on the back.

Story continues below advertisement

“If anybody in the area heard or saw something in relation to this incident, they’re encouraged to contact Penticton RCMP,” said Const. James Grandy, Penticton RCMP’s media relations officer.

Chinese community group members are worried about their safety.

READ MORE: Manslaughter charges against Penticton man stayed in connection with fatal 2017 shooting

“We are insecure, as you can see there is a lot of women here,” said Ma.

“Especially at nighttime. We are very scared.”

RCMP told the group they will be increasing police presence in their area.

READ MORE: Man detained by Kelowna RCMP after car crash involving power pole

“It’s a crime we are taking very seriously,” said Const. Grandy.

The group is currently renovating the building, and it says it hopes its future in the neighborhood is one that is more harmonious.

Okanagan penticton Racism south okanagan Discrimination penticton rcmp chinese
