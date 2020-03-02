FC Edmonton re-signs star centre back Amer Didic for 2020 CPL soccer season

Send this page to someone via email

A familiar face who also worked his way onto the Canadian national team roster last year will be lacing up his cleats for FC Edmonton again this season.

Centre back Amer Didic has re-signed with the Eddies for the 2020 Canadian Premier League season, the soccer team announced on Monday.

In a news release posted to the FC Edmonton website, the team noted Didic became the first CPL player to play for Team Canada when he started against Barbados in a 4-1 win in January.

“Any manager in this league would be excited to have Amer in their lineup, and when added to the players already here, I believe this puts our back line right there amongst the league’s best,” FC Edmonton coach Jeff Paulus said in a news release.

“Amer brings an extremely rare quality to his position, combining strong defending, a dominant aerial presence and incredibly good feet to go with his six-foot-four frame.

“I consider myself fortunate to be able to work with him again.” Tweet This

When Didic was just a one-year-old boy, his family came to Surrey, B.C. after fleeing war in Bosnia. The family eventually settled in Edmonton. He is a graduate of the FC Edmonton Academy.

Over the course of the 2019 CPL season, Didic played in 19 matches and collected three assists with FC Edmonton.

