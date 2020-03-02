Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Stockpiling in face of coronavirus unnecessary: Ontario health minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2020 5:15 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 5:17 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario doctor says cold may be province’s best disinfectant
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, when asked how effective certain cleaners are at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus, said Monday afternoon that the province’s cold temperatures may end up being the most effective way to curb the virus’ spread.

OTTAWA – Last week federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu warned people should consider stockpiling food and medicine in case of a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus – despite the relatively low risk of contracting the disease within Canada.

But critics suggest her advice may have been overblown or too vague, prompting other problems.

READ MORE: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province total now at 18

This past weekend, shoppers stormed clubhouse and grocery stores to stock up on supplies like toilet paper and disinfectant wipes.

Customers at a Costco in Markham were also stocking up on supplies such as granola bars, nuts and eggs on Monday.

The store announced that paper towel, toilet paper and bottled water were all sold out.

Customers were also asked to wipe down their carts when walking in.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario doctor says ‘draconian’ measures on part of Chinese government seem to be working
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario doctor says ‘draconian’ measures on part of Chinese government seem to be working

“Just panic I guess,” one customer told Global News. “People are getting a little crazy over Coronavirus – they already ran out of water and oil.”

Another shopper described the scene as a ” thanksgiving weekend.’

“It’s crazy in there.”

Tweet This

Christine Elliot, the health minister of Ontario – where three new cases of the virus were confirmed Monday – says she believes stockpiling is unnecessary, and that people should continue to go about their lives while being cautious.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Canada: Here’s a timeline of cases across provinces

Federal Conservative health critic Matt Jeneroux says telling people to stockpile can incite a lot of public concern, and that the government should be more specific about the steps people should take to prepare for a possible outbreak.

Other health officials, like Ottawa Public Health’s Dr. Vera Etches, says staying well supplied is good standby advice that’s always applicable.

Coronavirus outbreak: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province total now at 18
Coronavirus outbreak: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province total now at 18

With files from Jessica Patton

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Costcocoronavirus canadaCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus OntarioChristine ElltiottCoronavirus CostcoCoronavirus StockpileCostco Stockpile
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.