Lauren Spencer Smith of Vancouver Island, B.C. receives golden ticket on ‘American Idol’

Lauren Spencer Smith’s life has changed forever, thanks to a jaw-dropping American Idol audition that aired Sunday evening.

“I feel like I am a very little girl with a huge dream, and that American Idol can help me achieve that dream in so many ways.” said the16-year-old Vancouver Islander in an interview with American Idol.

“Walking out to my audition I felt ready, but it was definitely scary to know I was about to sing in front of of three of my idols that I look up to so much,” Smith told Global News in an Instagram direct message.

She belted out a cover of three-time Grammy Award winner Pink’s What About Us that wowed judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

16-year-old Lauren Spencer Smith from Vancouver Island, B.C. belts out “What About Us” by P!nk during her American Idol Audition that aired March 1st. Lauren Spencer Smith/Instagram Direct Message

The three judges couldn’t find much to critique after the 16-year-old finished her final note.

“You are gifted well beyond your age,” Ritchie told her. ” You did a great job.

“Just continue going down that road and you could make something happen on this show.”

Bryan was particularity impressed with the young singer, telling her, “I think your voice is super interesting. You have this tone that is making us very intrigued by you.”

He was so impressed with the teenager, he shared the audition on Twitter.

“You have a God-given talent,” Perry added.

“You may be 16 but that voice is a thousand years old.” Tweet This

To no one’s surprise she received a “yes” vote from each judge, earning herself a golden ticket to Hollywood.

“I am feeling amazing today,” Smith told Global News. “I have received so much support and positivity from everyone, it is amazing.

“I was super relieved when I received the golden ticket.”

Lauren Spencer Smith poses with friend and contestant Lane Rose after receiving her golden ticket. Lauren Spencer Smith / Instagram Direct Message

Smith will now head to Hollywood to continue on her American Idol journey with hopes of returning to Canada an American Idol champion.

