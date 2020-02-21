Menu

Katy Perry collapses on ‘American Idol’ following gas leak

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 11:33 am
Katy Perry weak at the knees
WATCH: ‘The Morning Show’ hosts discuss the new promo for American Idol that includes a Katy Perry falling in front of firefighters.

American Idol is back for Season 3 on ABC but this Sunday’s episode will show an emergency breaking out on set.

In a sneak peek (below) of Sunday’s upcoming episode, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are shown discussing the smell of gas and propane inside the studio.

“Do you guys smell gas? It’s pretty intense” Perry says.

READ MORE: Katy Perry sued for $197K over Hillary Clinton costume photo

“We’re getting heavy propane,” Bryan says to the American Idol producers.

The smell starts to affect Perry while the judges are forced to stop the show’s auditions and everyone is asked top evacuate the building.

“I have a slight headache from it,” Perry says. “Oh it’s bad. It’s really bad.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I need everyone to get up and follow me as quickly as possible,” a crew member says before sirens in the building go off.

“Wow, you can smell it, right? Holy crap!” Richie says as the firefighters show up.

Once everyone is outside, including the performers waiting to audition, Perry says, “I’m not feeling good.”

The Dark Horse singer tips over and falls to the ground in the clip but it doesn’t show whether Perry was treated on scene or not.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to join Katy Perry as judges on ‘American Idol’

Viewers can find out more about the gas leak on-set and Perry’s condition by watching the upcoming episode of American Idol on Sunday as details are currently unclear.

The Season 3 premiere of American Idol aired on Feb. 16.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
