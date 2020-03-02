Team Saskatchewan moves to 2-1 at Brier with thrilling win over Team B.C.

Team Saskatchewan moved to 2-1 in round robin play at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier after beating Team British Columbia 9-8 on Monday.
Down three and down to the final rock, Saskatchewan put up a four-spot in the 10th end to shock B.C.
After Saskatchewan took the lead 4-1 into the sixth end, B.C. found life. B.C. scored three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Saskatchewan got one back in the eight before B.C. put up a deuce in the ninth, setting up the dramatic finish.
Saskatchewan is back at it this afternoon, squaring off against Team Northwest Territories, who have yet to win after three games.
