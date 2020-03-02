Menu

Sports

Team Saskatchewan moves to 2-1 at Brier with thrilling win over Team B.C.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 12:29 pm
Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone delivers as they take on Team BC at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on March 2, 2020. .
Team Saskatchewan skip Matt Dunstone delivers as they take on Team BC at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on March 2, 2020. . Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press

Team Saskatchewan moved to 2-1 in round robin play at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier after beating Team British Columbia 9-8 on Monday.

Down three and down to the final rock, Saskatchewan put up a four-spot in the 10th end to shock B.C.

After Saskatchewan took the lead 4-1 into the sixth end, B.C.  found life. B.C. scored three in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Saskatchewan got one back in the eight before B.C. put up a deuce in the ninth, setting up the dramatic finish.

Saskatchewan is back at it this afternoon, squaring off against Team Northwest Territories, who have yet to win after three games.

