Vicious dog attack not ‘random,’ say Winnipeg police, Animal Services

Winnipeg police and animal services have clarified some details about a vicious dog attack on the weekend.

Three people were sent to hospital early Saturday morning after an attack by a group of four large dogs outside the Capri Motel on Pembina Highway.

The initial police report described the animals as pit bull-mastiff crosses, but that description was later changed to suggest the breed may have been American bulldogs.

Leland Gordon, COO of Winnipeg Animal Services, told 680 CJOB there’s still some uncertainty over the breed, but there’s a possibility they could be prohibited animals.

“We’re going to be doing a more thorough review. Preliminary from looking at the pictures, they’re some sort of American pit bull-terrier mixes. They don’t seem to be purebred,” he said.

“We’re going to continue our investigation to see what are we going to do with the remaining dog that’s still alive, which is an adult, and then we also have a puppy. We don’t believe that puppy was involved whatsoever.”

A ban on pit bulls in the city of Winnipeg came into effect in 1990 after a series of attacks that left people with serious injuries.

The Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw says you can’t even have a dog with the appearance or physical characteristics of a pit bull within city limits.

Anyone caught with one of the prohibited animal breeds could be handed a $1,000 fine.

The victims of the attack – including the dogs’ owner and an acquaintance – are in hospital dealing with what police called “severe, life-altering injuries.” Gordon said animal services is hoping to speak with the owner to get more information about the dogs this week.

Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Saturday’s attack wasn’t random.

“I was looking on social media and I see people were questioning about packs of wild dogs,” said Carver.

“These weren’t packs of wild dogs – these dogs were part of a family of dogs, all four of them, and it looks like they attacked their owner as well as someone their owner knew.” Tweet This

Carver said two of the dogs were put down in what was a very difficult – but necessary – decision for police. The other two, including the puppy, are in the custody of animal services.

“I just want to paint a very clear picture that our officers don’t take this very lightly. Some of the most dedicated dog managers you’ll ever find are our K9 officers, who work years to get into our unit,” he said. “No officer would ever put down a dog with any other option.”

This kind of attack, said Gordon, is incredibly rare, and police and animal services have an idea of what may have caused it, but were unable to provide any specifics at this time.

“It’s important that the community understands it’s not just random dogs that were running in the community and just attacking people,” he said.

“In a broad sense, there’s lots of things people can do as pet owners to make sure dogs are friendly. It’s very rare that dogs would attack their own owner.

“None of these dogs were spayed or neutered, none of these dogs were licensed – that doesn’t help the situation when you have, essentially, a pack of owned dogs that are running together.”

Winnipeg Animal Services COO Leland Gordon. Global News / File

Gordon said owners have a big role to play in shaping their pets’ behaviour – and that dogs exposed to violence or criminality while they’re being raised can learn from their owners.

“A lot of times, how a dog behaves is how it’s raised in our community,” he said.

“It’s important when we get dogs – no matter what kind of dog – that we become responsible owners, that we ensure that we use all those tools to make sure that our dogs have a good life and a positive outcome.” Tweet This

Winnipeg Police confirm that the last of the four dogs from this morning’s incident on Pembina Highway has been located. No dogs are outstanding. We wish to thank the @cityofwinnipeg Animal Services Agency for their hard work and dedication. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 29, 2020

