Canada

Second man dies of COVID-19 in Washington state: health officials

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 1, 2020 9:56 pm
Updated March 1, 2020 9:57 pm
COVID-19: 2 new cases confirmed in Washington state
WATCH ABOVE: State of emergency declared in Washington state over new coronavirus

Health officials in Washington state reported late on Sunday a second U.S. death as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Public Health – Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 died on Saturday.

READ MORE: 4 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario bring Canada’s total to 24

The department said three other new reported cases are older people in critical condition. In total, 10 cases have been reported in King County. All of the four new cases – including the man who died on Saturday — were residents of a Kirkland nursing facility that reported two prior cases.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19Washington Statecoronavirus newswhat is coronavirusvirus in canadaWashington Coronavirussecond u.s. death covid 19us deaths coronavirus
