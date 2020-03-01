Road dust advisory ends for Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has ended its air quality advisory for Vernon.

It was issued because of elevated concentrations of dust, but officials said changing meteorological conditions have since improved conditions across the region.

The advisory was sent out Thursday morning and withdrawn Saturday evening.

Interior Health said the provincial air quality objective is 50 micrograms per cubic metre or less averaged over 24 hours.

As of Feb. 29 at 6 p.m., the health authority said Vernon’s concentration was at 41.8 micrograms per cubic metre, while Kelowna’s was at 16.

