RCMP investigating suspicious death in Vernon

RCMP are investigating a sudden death at a hotel in Vernon.

Police said they were called to the scene on Friday just before 8 p.m.

RCMP’s general investigative and forensic identification sections are both involved in the case and said they’re treating it as suspicious in nature.

In a news release sent around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said they remained at the scene but wouldn’t release any further details.

