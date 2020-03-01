Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Vernon

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 11:46 am
RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Vernon.
RCMP are investigating a sudden death in Vernon. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP are investigating a sudden death at a hotel in Vernon.

Police said they were called to the scene on Friday just before 8 p.m.

RCMP’s general investigative and forensic identification sections are both involved in the case and said they’re treating it as suspicious in nature.

In a news release sent around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said they remained at the scene but wouldn’t release any further details.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeOkanaganHomicideMurderVernonDeathSuspicious DeathBody FoundSudden Death
