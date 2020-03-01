RCMP investigating suspicious death in Vernon

RCMP are investigating a sudden death at a hotel in Vernon.
Police said they were called to the scene on Friday just before 8 p.m.
RCMP’s general investigative and forensic identification sections are both involved in the case and said they’re treating it as suspicious in nature.
In a news release sent around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police said they remained at the scene but wouldn’t release any further details.
