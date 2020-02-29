OHL Roundup: Friday, February 28, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

KITCHENER, Ont. – Jonathan Yantsis and Joseph Serpa had two goals apiece as the Kitchener Rangers beat the Sarnia Sting 7-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Liam Hawel, Francesco Pinelli and Riley Damiani also scored as the Rangers (37-14-7) had five unanswered goals.

Jacob Ingham made 28 saves for Kitchener’s fourth straight win.

Ryan McGregor, Sam Bitten and Jacob Perreault supplied the offence for the Sting (20-33-6).

Ethan Langevin started in net for Sarnia, stopping 19-of-24 shots in 27:01 before being pulled in favour of Benjamin Gaudreau, who turned aside 25-of-27.

The Rangers went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Sting were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

67’S 4 GENERALS 1

OTTAWA — Cameron Tolnai put away the eventual winner near the midway point of the second period as the 67’s downed Oshawa.

Marco Rossi, Mitchell Hoelscher and Austen Keating also scored for Ottawa (45-11-1).

Brett Neumann replied for the Generals (31-19-9).

—

FIREBIRDS 6 BULLDOGS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Brennan Othmann and Jake Durham both scored twice as the Firebirds downed Hamilton.

Tyler Tucker and Evgeniy Oksentyuk also scored for Flint (39-18-2).

Arthur Kaliyev, Ryan Humphrey, Kade Landry and Jan Mysak supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (24-27-8).

—

WOLVES 4 ICEDOGS 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Macauley Carson put away the winner 2:45 into the third period as the Wolves bested Niagara.

Blake Murray, David Levin and Adam Samuelsson chipped in for Sudbury (32-26-1).

Ivan Lodnia had both goals for the IceDogs (18-35-6).

—

SPIRIT 5 FRONTENACS 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Damien Giroux scored twice, including the winner, as the Spirit sank Kingston.

Dalton Duhart, Bode Wilde and Cole Perfetti rounded out the attack for Saginaw (37-16-5).

Jordan Frasca and Ethan Ritchie scored for the Frontenacs (18-35-4).

—

STORM 5 OTTERS 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev scored twice as the Storm downed Erie.

Eric Uba’s power-play goal with 2:40 remaining was the winner for Guelph (31-19-8). Matthew Papais and Cedric Ralph also scored for the Storm.

Elias Cohen, Maxim Golod and Jamie Drysdale scored for the Otters (24-23-11).

—

KNIGHTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Jason Willms’s goal 11 seconds into the third period was the winner as the Knights doubled Sault Ste. Marie.

Jonathan Gruden, Liam Foudy and Alec Regula had the other goals for London (40-15-2).

Kalvyn Watson and Tye Kartye scored for the Greyhounds (26-30-4).

—

ATTACK-STEELHEADS (Postponed)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Friday’s game between the Owen Sound Attack and Mississauga Steelheads was postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game has been rescheduled to March 17 in Mississauga.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.

