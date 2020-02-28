Ontario government announces 8th COVID-19 case, man with travel history to Egypt

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced a man in his 80s has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the province’s eighth confirmed case.

According to a statement issued by Ontario health officials Friday night, the man arrived in Toronto on Feb. 20.

On Thursday, the patient went to the emergency room at Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital and reported he had previously travelled to Egypt.

“As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was tested for COVID-19,” the statement said.

Officials said the man was discharged on the same day “feeling well.” The statement said he went into self-isolation as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes hours after the Ontario government announced a man in his 50s, who recently travelled to Iran, tested positive for COVID-19.

More to come…