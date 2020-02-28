Menu

Health

Ontario government announces 8th COVID-19 case, man with travel history to Egypt

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 10:33 pm
Global markets fall as fears over COVID-19 pandemic rise
WATCH ABOVE: It has been a tough week for global markets as they continue to fall amid fears the latest strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, will turn into a pandemic. It's a reaction experts say could mark the start of a recession. Jamie Mauracher reports.

The Ontario government has announced a man in his 80s has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the province’s eighth confirmed case.

According to a statement issued by Ontario health officials Friday night, the man arrived in Toronto on Feb. 20.

On Thursday, the patient went to the emergency room at Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital and reported he had previously travelled to Egypt.

READ MORE: 7th COVID-19 case confirmed in Ontario, man who travelled to Iran

“As per established infection prevention and control protocols, the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was tested for COVID-19,” the statement said.

Officials said the man was discharged on the same day “feeling well.” The statement said he went into self-isolation as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes hours after the Ontario government announced a man in his 50s, who recently travelled to Iran, tested positive for COVID-19.

More to come…

OntarioTorontoCoronavirusOntario governmentScarboroughCOVID-19coronavirus outbreakCoronavirus In CanadaScarborough Health NetworkCOVID-19 OntarioOntario COVID-19Scarborough Health Network General hospitalScarborough General Hospital
