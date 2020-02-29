Menu

2-year-old killed, mother in hospital after getting struck by car in Squamish

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 12:50 am
Updated February 29, 2020 12:56 am
Squamish RCMP on the scene of a fatal car accident on Feb. 28, 2020.
Squamish RCMP on the scene of a fatal car accident on Feb. 28, 2020. Squamish RCMP

A two-year-old child was killed and their mother remains in hospital after getting struck by a vehicle outside a Squamish grocery store Friday night.

Squamish RCMP and paramedics were called to the parking lot of the Independent Grocer on Garibaldi Way just off the Sea-to-Sky Highway around 6 p.m.

Police said the mother and child were leaving the grocery store and crossing the parking lot when they were struck by the vehicle.

BC Emergency Health Services say both air and ground ambulances were sent to the scene.

The mother and child were both rushed to hospital, but police say the child did not survive.

The condition of the mother is not yet known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

“We are at the beginning stages of putting together all the details to give an accurate picture of exactly what happened tonight,” Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a statement.

“We are a tight knit community and our thoughts are first and foremost with the family as well as those who were on scene, responded, and helped in any way they could.”

Several RCMP vehicles took over the parking lot and blocked access to shoppers, who are being told to avoid the area for the next few hours.

