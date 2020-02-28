Menu

Police release new photo as search for missing Maple Ridge woman expands

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 1:57 pm
Police have released a new photo of Atefeh Jadidian who has been missing since Feb. 19. .
Police have released a new photo of Atefeh Jadidian who has been missing since Feb. 19.

Police in Maple Ridge, B.C. have released a new photo in the case of a woman who’s been missing for more than a week.

Atefeh Jadidian was last seen leaving work around 4 p.m. in the 22800 block of Lougheed Highway on Feb. 19.

Police have since located her vehicle, but Jadidian remains missing.

Atefeh Jadidian was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Atefeh Jadidian was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says a new photo from a security camera shows her walking along the 24800 block Dewdney Trunk Road around 5:30 p.m.

RCMP says Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue was activated to scour the area of Cliff Park between 252 and 256 Street in Kanaka Regional Park, to no avail.

Police have renewed their appeal for dashcam or doorbell camera video that was shot between 248th Street and 270th Street on Feb. 19 between 5:25 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

They are also asking anyone who lives between 248th Street and 270th Street, anywhere along Dewdney Trunk Road, including side streets, to check their property for anything suspicious or out of place.

Jadidian was last seen wearing a green toque, a puffy grey jacket with a hood, dark pants and black shoes. She was carrying a maroon bag over her shoulder and also carrying a black bag.

She is described as five-foot-five, 137 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP.

