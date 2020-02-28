Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Saskatchewan commits $10M to help communities transition to clean energy

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 2:19 pm
In Hanna, about 200 of its 2,700 residents are directly employed by Atco's Sheerness coal power station, and the Westmoreland mine adjacent to it.
In Hanna, about 200 of its 2,700 residents are directly employed by Atco's Sheerness coal power station, and the Westmoreland mine adjacent to it. Tom Vernon / Global News

Two Saskatchewan communities will receive a total of $10 million from the provincial government to transition away from coal-based industries, upon which their economies have been reliant.

Estevan, Sask., will receive $8 million while Coronach, Sask., will receive $2 million. The funding was initially made public last October, but the official announcement was made Friday by Premier Scott Moe while in Estevan.

“Our government will work hard to ensure this part of our great province can successfully move to cleaner energy sources and new business developments to remain prosperous and vibrant,” Moe said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘We have a decade to try and figure out a future for Coronach’

The federal government has committed to phasing out coal by 2030. This will impact three power stations and several mines in the province.

Coronach’s economy relies heavily on the Westmoreland Coal Mine and the Poplar River Power Plant. Both will be closed within the next decade, which will put more than 300 employees out of work.

Story continues below advertisement

The closure of the Boundary Dams 4 and 5 in Estevan will result in the loss of another 300 jobs, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

The money is intended to help both communities transition into new industries.

A report from the Town of Coronach found that Agribusiness, tourism, power generation and resource development could be a huge economic driver for the region, while the Town of Esteven is considering investing in carbon-capturing technology. Estevan’s other economic drivers include mining, power generation, oil and agriculture.

READ MORE: Feds announce funding for coal energy transition in Saskatchewan, Alberta

“I grew up in Estevan and spent a decade on its city council, so I know first-hand the tenacity, determination and hard-work ethic of everyone in the area,” Government Relations Minister and Estevan MLA Lori Carr said.  “It’s those characteristics that will help us re-imagine this great part of our province and leverage new economic opportunities as we go through this time of change.”

Last year the federal government also committed $1.2 million to help Saskatchewan phase out coal and to bring in more renewable alternatives.

–With files from Allison Bamford and David Baxter. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask PoliticsRenewable EnergyCoalEstevanPremier Scott MoeClean EnergyCoronachPoplar River Power PlantWestmoreland Coal Mineclean energy Saskatchewan
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.