45-year-old man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto

Ontario Provincial Police say a 45-year-old man is dead after a two-car crash on Highway 401 in Toronto Friday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the rear-end crash happened around 11:50 a.m. in the eastbound express lanes near Keele Street.

Schmidt said while there was “relatively little damage to the vehicle,” the victim, who was in the rear vehicle, was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been made public.

Schmidt said the coroner is working with police to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

No other injuries were reported.

Closures were put in place for approximately an hour after the crash.

