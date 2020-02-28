Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Mohawks propose Indigenous police replace RCMP in Wet’suwet’en territory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 12:46 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 12:47 pm
Protesters at Kahnawake, Que. blockade not leaving yet
WATCH: Protesters at Kahnawake, Que. blockade not leaving yet

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is proposing that its Peacekeepers head up a temporary Indigenous police force to patrol Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia.

Grand Chief Joseph Norton says the measure would allow the RCMP to withdraw from the area as hereditary chiefs and government representatives work to negotiate an end to a pipeline dispute.

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and government ministers meet in northern B.C. over pipeline dispute
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and government ministers meet in northern B.C. over pipeline dispute

The hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en are scheduled to meet today for a second day with senior federal and provincial ministers as they try to break an impasse that has sparked national protests and led to disruptions in the economy.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPWet'suwet'enPipeline ProtestWet'suwet'en protestsanti-pipeline protestMohawk Council of Kahnawake
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.