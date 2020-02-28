Mohawks propose Indigenous police replace RCMP in Wet’suwet’en territory

Send this page to someone via email

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is proposing that its Peacekeepers head up a temporary Indigenous police force to patrol Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia.

Grand Chief Joseph Norton says the measure would allow the RCMP to withdraw from the area as hereditary chiefs and government representatives work to negotiate an end to a pipeline dispute.

The hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en are scheduled to meet today for a second day with senior federal and provincial ministers as they try to break an impasse that has sparked national protests and led to disruptions in the economy.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

