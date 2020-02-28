Winnipeg woman charged after police uncover more than $1 million in fraud

Send this page to someone via email

A former employee of an agency that works with Indigenous foster children has been charged with fraud after police say more than a million dollars was stolen through fraudulent transactions.

Police say the woman now facing charges was in a senior financial position at Shawenim Abinoojii Inc. when the alleged fraud took place dating back to March 2016.

Shawenim Abinoojii provides foster care, support worker services and programming for children and families within Winnipeg and rural Manitoba, according to police.

Jason Whitford, the agency’s executive director, says staff discovered suspicious financial information and contacted police last year.

Police say the fraudulent transactions uncovered during the investigation include fraudulent cheques totalling $743,110, fraudulent payroll transactions totalling $222,432, and $42,000 in unauthorized credit card charges and cash advances.

In all, police say $1,007,000 in fraudulent transactions were made.

Gwendolen Joyce Reid, 46, is facing several charges including fraud over $5,000, two counts of forgery, theft over $5,000, and falsification of books and documents.

Reid was released on a promise to appear.

–With files from The Canadian Press

