Crime

Winnipeg woman charged after police uncover more than $1 million in fraud

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 2:34 pm
Winnipeg police have charge a former employee of Shawenim Abinoojii Inc. with fraud.
Winnipeg police have charge a former employee of Shawenim Abinoojii Inc. with fraud. Shane Gibson/Global News

A former employee of an agency that works with Indigenous foster children has been charged with fraud after police say more than a million dollars was stolen through fraudulent transactions.

Police say the woman now facing charges was in a senior financial position at Shawenim Abinoojii Inc. when the alleged fraud took place dating back to March 2016.

Shawenim Abinoojii provides foster care, support worker services and programming for children and families within Winnipeg and rural Manitoba, according to police.

Jason Whitford, the agency’s executive director, says staff discovered suspicious financial information and contacted police last year.

READ MORE: City launches massive lawsuit alleging fraud, kickbacks over Winnipeg Police Headquarters

Police say the fraudulent transactions uncovered during the investigation include fraudulent cheques totalling $743,110, fraudulent payroll transactions totalling $222,432, and $42,000 in unauthorized credit card charges and cash advances.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, police say $1,007,000 in fraudulent transactions were made.

Gwendolen Joyce Reid, 46, is facing several charges including fraud over $5,000, two counts of forgery, theft over $5,000, and falsification of books and documents.

Reid was released on a promise to appear.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Better Business Bureau shares tips to prevent fraud
Better Business Bureau shares tips to prevent fraud
