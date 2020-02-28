Ornge pilot, paramedic suffer eye injuries after laser pointed at helicopter mid-flight in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after a pilot and paramedic aboard an Ornge air ambulance were injured by a green laser being pointed toward the aircraft in the city’s downtown core in early February.

In a release on its website, Ornge said on Feb. 15 at around 8:50 p.m., one of its helicopters was struck by a green laser from the area of Richmond and Sherbourne streets while on its way back to Billy Bishop Airport.

The helicopter was on its way back from a call at Toronto’s Sick Kids hospital.

While the helicopter was able to land safely, the pilot and paramedic on-board were taken to hospital with eye injuries.

Ornge said it contacted both police and Transport Canada.

In a statement Friday, police said they are aware of the incident and that anyone with information is asked to call police at 52 Division.

They also wanted to remind the public “that impairing a pilot of an aircraft in flight is a danger to everyone’s safety.”

Ornge said in 2019, three cases of laser strikes were reported. So far in 2020, five cases have already been reported.

Under the Aeronautics Act, a person can face up to $100,000 in fines and/or five years in prison if convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft.