Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Ornge pilot, paramedic suffer eye injuries after laser pointed at helicopter mid-flight in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 11:11 am
A green laser was directed toward a Ornge air ambulance, injuring the pilot and paramedic on board.
A green laser was directed toward a Ornge air ambulance, injuring the pilot and paramedic on board. Ornge

Toronto police are investigating after a pilot and paramedic aboard an Ornge air ambulance were injured by a green laser being pointed toward the aircraft in the city’s downtown core in early February.

In a release on its website, Ornge said on Feb. 15 at around 8:50 p.m., one of its helicopters was struck by a green laser from the area of Richmond and Sherbourne streets while on its way back to Billy Bishop Airport.

READ MORE: Ontario’s air ambulance service appoints former military surgeon as new president

The helicopter was on its way back from a call at Toronto’s Sick Kids hospital.

While the helicopter was able to land safely, the pilot and paramedic on-board were taken to hospital with eye injuries.

Ornge said it contacted both police and Transport Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Friday, police said they are aware of the incident and that anyone with information is asked to call police at 52 Division.

READ MORE: Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre unveils new rooftop helipad

They also wanted to remind the public “that impairing a pilot of an aircraft in flight is a danger to everyone’s safety.”

Ornge said in 2019, three cases of laser strikes were reported. So far in 2020, five cases have already been reported.

Under the Aeronautics Act, a person can face up to $100,000 in fines and/or five years in prison if convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceorngeOrnge Air AmbulanceLaserparamedic injuredPilot injuredOrnge Pilot Injured
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.