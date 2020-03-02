Green Shirt Day – April 7, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

April 7 is the second annual Green Shirt Day for organ and tissue donation awareness and registration, presented by Vistaprint Corporate Solutions and in partnership with Global News, The Canadian Transplant Association, Canada’s organ and tissue donation community, and The Kidney Foundation of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

A look back at Green Shirt Day 2019

In 2018, the tragic Humboldt Broncos ice hockey team bus crash impacted the entire country. One of the team’s players, Logan Boulet, was able to save six people through organ and tissue donation.

His story spurred many Canadians to register to become donors in what became known across Canada as the “Logan Boulet effect”. On Green Shirt Day we wear green to urge Canadians to register to become donors, tell their family about their decision, and inspire others to do the same.

WATCH: Family of Humboldt victim to launch organ donation campaign

0:46 Family of Humboldt victim to launch organ donation campaign Family of Humboldt victim to launch organ donation campaign

Ninety per cent of Canadians say they support organ donation, yet only 23 per cent are registered; meanwhile approximately 250 people die each year waiting for an organ.

For the next month, in the lead-up to Green Shirt Day, Global News will highlight stories about the importance of organ donation and the lives it impacts.

Be sure to tune in to our local news daily or visit us at globalnews.ca/greenshirtday2020 to see our coverage.

To learn more about how to become an organ donor, visit greenshirtday.ca.

Story continues below advertisement