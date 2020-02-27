Montreal has first ‘probable’ case of COVID-19: Quebec health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec has its first probable case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the province’s Health Minister Danielle McCann said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

McCann said the first tests came back positive for the virus, but one last remaining test result is needed to officially confirm the case.

According to the minister, the victim, a woman, returned to Montreal from Iran on Monday and went to the clinic on Tuesday with light symptoms. Officials said her first test results came in on Thursday afternoon.

Due to her light symptoms, the victim does not need hospitalization and is at home in isolation, McCann said.

The woman’s final test results confirming the virus should come in on Sunday, according to McCann. The minister added that the people that have been in contact with the victim will be contacted.

Officials reiterated that there is no need for Quebecers to worry as the public health risk remains low.

McCann however added that the province’s clinics and hospitals are prepared to deal with an influx of infected people.

