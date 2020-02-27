Menu

Health

Montreal has first ‘probable’ case of COVID-19: Quebec health minister

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 8:34 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 9:12 pm
According to the minister, the infected victim returned to Montreal from Iran on Monday and went to the clinic on Tuesday with light symptoms.
Quebec has its first probable case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the province’s Health Minister Danielle McCann said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

McCann said the first tests came back positive for the virus, but one last remaining test result is needed to officially confirm the case.

READ MORE: Canada’s COVID-19 plans could include closing schools, cancelling events, but we’re ‘not there yet’

According to the minister, the victim, a woman, returned to Montreal from Iran on Monday and went to the clinic on Tuesday with light symptoms. Officials said her first test results came in on Thursday afternoon. 

Due to her light symptoms, the victim does not need hospitalization and is at home in isolation, McCann said.

READ MORE: Is Canada ready for a widespread coronavirus outbreak? Yes and no, experts say

The woman’s final test results confirming the virus should come in on Sunday, according to McCann. The minister added that the people that have been in contact with the victim will be contacted.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials reiterated that there is no need for Quebecers to worry as the public health risk remains low.

McCann however added that the province’s clinics and hospitals are prepared to deal with an influx of infected people.

