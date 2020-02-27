Menu

Health

Nova Scotia to regulate nicotine levels in e-cigarettes in proposed legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 5:47 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 5:48 pm
In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine.
In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty

Proposed legislative changes in Nova Scotia would give the province regulatory authority over the nicotine content of tobacco and electronic cigarettes.

Health Minister Randy Delorey says the move is aimed at protecting youth from potentially hazardous nicotine levels and builds on a ban he announced on flavoured vaping products in December.

Nova Scotia was the first province in Canada to ban flavours, and Delorey says the details of the nicotine regulations will be established at a later date.

Delorey says another change would broaden the definition of tobacco to include types of tobacco-free nicotine products.

Nova Scotia’s ban on flavoured e-cigarettes takes effect April 1.

Under Nova Scotia’s current law, vaping products cannot be sold to anyone under 19.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
