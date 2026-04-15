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Health

These 13 7-Eleven sandwiches, subs and wraps are recalled for listeria risk

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 10:16 am
1 min read
7-Eleven logo View image in full screen
Signage for a 7-Eleven convenience store in Calgary, Alta., on May 21, 2013. The Canadian Press Images/Larry MacDougal
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Thirteen types of sandwiches, subs and wraps sold by convenience chain 7-Eleven are being recalled due to the risk of listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled was triggered by 7-Eleven,according to a notice posted online by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and covers products sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

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Below are the recalled products:

  • Turkey, Ham & Swiss Sub
  • Chicken Caesar Wrap
  • Egg, Bacon & Cheddar on English Muffin
  • Egg, Sausage & Cheddar on English Muffin
  • Pizza Sub
  • Hungryman Sub
  • Roast Beef Wedge
  • Tuna Salad Wedge
  • Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
  • Rotisserie Chicken Chipotle Wrap
  • Hoagie Sub
  • Japanese Style Egg Salad Sandwich
  • Veggie Wrap

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which “may lead to the recall of other products.”

The CFIA is also verifying that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

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There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled products.

According to earnings filings published last week, 7-Eleven’s North American operator plans to close 645 stores in the 2026 fiscal year, including Canadian and American locations.

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