These 13 7-Eleven sandwiches, subs and wraps are recalled for listeria risk

Thirteen types of sandwiches, subs and wraps sold by convenience chain 7-Eleven are being recalled due to the risk of listeria monocytogenes.
The recalled was triggered by 7-Eleven,according to a notice posted online by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, and covers products sold in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
Get weekly health news
Below are the recalled products:
- Turkey, Ham & Swiss Sub
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
- Egg, Bacon & Cheddar on English Muffin
- Egg, Sausage & Cheddar on English Muffin
- Pizza Sub
- Hungryman Sub
- Roast Beef Wedge
- Tuna Salad Wedge
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
- Rotisserie Chicken Chipotle Wrap
- Hoagie Sub
- Japanese Style Egg Salad Sandwich
- Veggie Wrap
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation, which “may lead to the recall of other products.”
The CFIA is also verifying that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled products.
According to earnings filings published last week, 7-Eleven’s North American operator plans to close 645 stores in the 2026 fiscal year, including Canadian and American locations.
Write a comment