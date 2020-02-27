Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

No serious injuries after dramatic helicopter crash in Callaghan Valley near Whistler

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 3:54 pm
The scene of a "rollover accident" in the Callaghan Valley on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
The scene of a "rollover accident" in the Callaghan Valley on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Submitted

Six people escaped serious injury after a dramatic helicopter crash near Whistler on Monday.

According to the operator, Blackcomb Helicopters, the incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the Callaghan Valley.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says it is assessing the situation, but has not deployed.

It said the incident involved a Bell 407 helicopter that was being used for heli-skiing.

READ MORE: Helicopter crash near Smithers due to hydraulic system, pilot action: TSB

The company says the aircraft was in the process of landing when it suffered a “roll over accident.”

Kobe Bryant death: NTSB releases new video from the crash site
Kobe Bryant death: NTSB releases new video from the crash site

A photo from the crash scene shows the helicopter upside down, with most of the cabin apparently crushed.

READ MORE: Cause of fatal Campbell River helicopter crash undetermined, TSB investigation concludes

Story continues below advertisement

Blackcomb Helicopters said the pilot and five passengers were evacuated and taken to the Wihistler Medical Centre to be assessed, but were released without serious injuries.

Whistler RCMP confirmed the incident and said the people aboard suffered only minor injuries.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WhistlerHelicopterHelicopter CrashCallaghan ValleyWhistler crashblackcomb helicopter crashblackcomb helicoptershelicopter crash near whistlerwhistler helicopter crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.