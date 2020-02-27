No serious injuries after dramatic helicopter crash in Callaghan Valley near Whistler

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Six people escaped serious injury after a dramatic helicopter crash near Whistler on Monday.

According to the operator, Blackcomb Helicopters, the incident happened just before 1 p.m. in the Callaghan Valley.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says it is assessing the situation, but has not deployed.

It said the incident involved a Bell 407 helicopter that was being used for heli-skiing.

The company says the aircraft was in the process of landing when it suffered a “roll over accident.”

1:34 Kobe Bryant death: NTSB releases new video from the crash site Kobe Bryant death: NTSB releases new video from the crash site

A photo from the crash scene shows the helicopter upside down, with most of the cabin apparently crushed.

Story continues below advertisement

Blackcomb Helicopters said the pilot and five passengers were evacuated and taken to the Wihistler Medical Centre to be assessed, but were released without serious injuries.

Whistler RCMP confirmed the incident and said the people aboard suffered only minor injuries.