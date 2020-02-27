Menu

Police search for Nanaimo woman missing for more than two weeks

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 3:41 pm
Ashley Sheppard was last seen in the Nanaimo areas on Feb. 10. Her cell phone has been turned off since then. .
Ashley Sheppard was last seen in the Nanaimo areas on Feb. 10. Her cell phone has been turned off since then. .

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 31-year-old woman.

Ashley Sheppard has not been seen since Monday, Feb. 10.

READ MORE: ‘This isn’t like her at all’: Search and rescue joins hunt for missing Queensborough mom

Police say she was living with a friend in Nanaimo for the last eight months, and had given no indication of plans to leave.

RCMP said her sudden disappearance along with significant personal issues Sheppard had been working through have made her family extremely worried.

Search for missing woman continues

Sheppard’s cellphone has been turned off since Feb. 10, and police say she didn’t take any clothes with her when she left.

READ MORE: Police find missing Maple Ridge, B.C. woman’s vehicle, appeal for video

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who sees her is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.

MissingMissing WomanNanaimo RCMPnanaimo missingashley sheppardmissing nanaimo womannanaimo woman missing
