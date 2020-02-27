Police search for Nanaimo woman missing for more than two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 31-year-old woman.

Ashley Sheppard has not been seen since Monday, Feb. 10.

Police say she was living with a friend in Nanaimo for the last eight months, and had given no indication of plans to leave.

RCMP said her sudden disappearance along with significant personal issues Sheppard had been working through have made her family extremely worried.

Sheppard’s cellphone has been turned off since Feb. 10, and police say she didn’t take any clothes with her when she left.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who sees her is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP.