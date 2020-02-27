Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Mike O’Shea to have football field named after him in North Bay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea will have a football field named after him in his hometown.

Councillors from North Bay, Ont. voted this week to name the football field at a local sports complex after O’Shea, who hails from the northeastern Ontario community.

“There was unanimous support from Council Tuesday to name the football field at the Steve Omischl Sports Field Complex in honour of North Bay native Mike O’Shea in recognition of his long and storied football career as player and coach!” reads a post on the city’s Facebook page.

O’Shea starts his seventh season as Bombers head coach in 2020 after leading the team to the Grey Cup in 2019, their first title since 1990.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion councillors approved said O’Shea’s “achievements have always made his hometown extremely proud.”

Council also said it had received strong feedback from North Bay residents who wanted to see O’Shea recognized.

O’Shea “has been an exemplary role model for all youth everywhere in sport and has demonstrated that anything is possible and he has never forgotten where he is from,” the motion read.

O’Shea has won a total of five Grey Cups as a player and coach and is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

0:40 Winnipeg Blue Bomber head coach Mike O’Shea remembers working at his family’s business Winnipeg Blue Bomber head coach Mike O’Shea remembers working at his family’s business