Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Winnipeg Blue Bombers coach O’Shea could have hometown football field named after him

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 7:49 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea looks on during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea looks on during the second half of the 107th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Football players in North Bay, Ont. may soon be competing at Mike O’Shea Field.

North Bay city council will vote on a motion Feb. 25 to name the football field at a local sports complex after the Bombers coach, who hails from the northeastern Ontario town of more than 51,000 people.

O’Shea will enter his seventh season as Bombers head coach in 2020 after leading the team to the Grey Cup in 2019, their first title since 1990.

READ MORE: ‘It’s my kind of town’: Bombers coach Mike O’Shea on Winnipeg, family and his fast-food past

North Bay’s motion says O’Shea’s “achievements have always made his hometown extremely proud,” and council says they’ve received strong feedback from North Bay residents who wanted to see O’Shea recognized.

O’Shea “has been an exemplary role model for all youth everywhere in sport and has demonstrated that anything is possible and he has never forgotten where he is from,” the motion also reads.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s won a total of five Grey Cups as a player and coach and is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea sits down for an exclusive interview with Global News
Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea sits down for an exclusive interview with Global News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsCFLFootballwinnipegWinnipeg Blue BombersBombersNorth BayMike O'SheaCanadian Football Hall Of FameNorth Bay OntarioBombers CoachMike O'Shea Field
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.