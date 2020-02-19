Winnipeg Blue Bombers coach O’Shea could have hometown football field named after him

Send this page to someone via email

Football players in North Bay, Ont. may soon be competing at Mike O’Shea Field.

North Bay city council will vote on a motion Feb. 25 to name the football field at a local sports complex after the Bombers coach, who hails from the northeastern Ontario town of more than 51,000 people.

O’Shea will enter his seventh season as Bombers head coach in 2020 after leading the team to the Grey Cup in 2019, their first title since 1990.

North Bay’s motion says O’Shea’s “achievements have always made his hometown extremely proud,” and council says they’ve received strong feedback from North Bay residents who wanted to see O’Shea recognized.

O’Shea “has been an exemplary role model for all youth everywhere in sport and has demonstrated that anything is possible and he has never forgotten where he is from,” the motion also reads.

He’s won a total of five Grey Cups as a player and coach and is a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

