Snowstorm impacting recycling collection services in city of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough says recycling collection services are moving slowly due to Thursday’s weather.

The city was hit by more than 25 centimetres of snow overnight with light snow and blowing snow continuing in the morning.

Residents are asked to leave their recyclables at the curb but the city cautions that they might not be collected.

“If your recycling does not get collected by 7 p.m., please bring it back in,” the city stated on Thursday afternoon.

Recyclable materials not collected Thursday will be collected on the next regular collection day, Thursday, March 5.

“The winter weather makes collection of garbage and recyclables very challenging,” the city stated. “Please make sure that your waste containers are visible. Please ensure your containers are not on top of a snowbank or buried in the snow and are in a location where our collectors can safely reach them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Extra recyclables can be dropped off at the recycling drop-off depot at 390 Pido Rd., open 24 hours a day daily.

5:03 Recycling 101 Recycling 101