School buses cancelled as winter storm batters Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough and area residents spent Thursday morning digging out after a winter storm dumped more than 20 centimetres of snow overnight.

A Texas low moved into the region on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it snow and a mix of freezing rain in some regions of central Ontario.

READ MORE: Greater Toronto Area to see up to 25 cm of snow as winter storm rolls in

On Thursday morning, school bus services by the Student Transportation Service of Central Ontario (serving three school boards in Peterborough city and county, Northumberland County and Clarington) and Kawartha Lakes Bus Services were cancelled. Schools, however, remain open.

Classes at Trent University’s campuses in Peterborough and Oshawa remain open. However, Fleming College campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, Haliburton and Cobourg were closed Thursday morning and scheduled to open at 11 a.m.

Peterborough County OPP also noted Highway 7 between County Road 38 and Highway 28 east of Peterborough was closed overnight following a reported collision between a transport truck and car around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The highway reopened around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Northumberland OPP reported the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 30 in Brighton were also closed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

No word yet on injures or the cause of the crashes.

At 9 a.m., Environment Canada lifted its winter storm warning for the region.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement

#OPP answered over 20 calls for assistance across Central Region this morning. Consider postponing non-essential travel. If you do head out, clear vehicle of snow, slow down, increase following distance and turn on full headlight system #BeSeen #SeeSnowGoSlow #OnStorm ^gp pic.twitter.com/A0SNkBUEOc — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 27, 2020

2:22 Another blast of winter Another blast of winter