Greater Toronto Area to see up to 25 cm of snow as winter storm rolls in

The latest winter storm has rolled in and begun to dump on the Greater Toronto Area early Wednesday, with up to 25 cm expected to fall into Thursday.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said a system heading toward the region will intensify as it passes through the Ohio Valley.

Hull said the snow is expected to intensify throughout the day and both the evening commute Wednesday and morning commute Thursday will be impacted.

“Expect travel delays as the snow rates increase and the winds pick up Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning,” Hull said. Tweet This

Total snowfall amounts will vary between 15 and 25 centimetres with the heaviest amounts likely to occur in the southern part of Durham region.

Toronto officials said salting operations started on the main roads just before 9:30 a.m. and they will continue throughout the day.

At the same time, the City of Hamilton said plows were on the roads clearing snow in their region.

“Right now, road conditions are great and we’re ready to go and ready to respond whatever comes our way,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. “We just want drivers to think about what they’re going to be doing, how they’re going to be driving, making sure their washer fluid is topped up, their vehicles are cleared off and they’re giving themselves enough time to drive to whatever destination they’re going to.”

According to statistics kept at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the most snowfall recorded by a system this winter season was on Jan. 18 when 17.2 centimetres of snow fell.

–With files from Nick Westoll

Salting operations have just commenced on main roads and will continue throughout the day until plowing thresholds have been met. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) February 26, 2020

