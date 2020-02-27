Menu

Canada

Ontario government introduces proposed changes to judicial appointment process

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 12:20 pm
Doug Downey is sworn into his new role as Ontario's Attorney General at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Attorneys general from Alberta and Ontario say they will discuss the timeline of the different legal challenges launched against the federal carbon tax when they meet in Saskatoon today.
Doug Downey is sworn into his new role as Ontario's Attorney General at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Attorneys general from Alberta and Ontario say they will discuss the timeline of the different legal challenges launched against the federal carbon tax when they meet in Saskatoon today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO – Ontario’s attorney general says the government is moving ahead with changes to the way judges and justices of the peace are appointed.

Doug Downey says the province will expand the number of qualified candidates eligible for judicial appointments in a bid to fill vacancies in provincial courts more quickly.

READ MORE: Ontario government scrapping cannabis retail stores cap, removing pre-qualification rules

Currently, a review panel of judges and lawyers forwards a list of two judicial candidates to the government for selection any time a vacancy opens up, but that will change to six candidates under the new system.

The government says that longer list will help establish a pool of “recommended” candidates that could be considered for any vacancies within a year without having to re-apply.

READ MORE: Ontario government cancels future legal aid funding cuts, but 2019 reductions remain

Downey first raised the idea last fall, with some in the legal community voicing concerns that the proposed changes would open up judicial appointments to political interference.

Story continues below advertisement

The government says the changes will be included in new legislation which will be introduced at a later date.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario PC GovernmentDoug DowneyOntario Attorney-GeneralOntario Judicial Appointment Process
