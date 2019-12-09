Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario government cancels future legal aid funding cuts, but 2019 reductions remain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2019 3:23 pm
Toronto law office forced to relocate due to legal aid funding cuts
WATCH ABOVE: A law office in Toronto's Parkdale neighbourhood has been forced to relocate to a church basement due to the Ontario government's announced cuts to legal aid funding. Tom Hayes has more. (July 31)

TORONTO – Ontario’s attorney general is partly backing down on planned cuts to legal aid funding.

Doug Downey says there won’t be further reductions to Legal Aid Ontario’s budget after this year.

However this year’s cut of $133 million – or 30 per cent of its funding – remains.

READ MORE: Ontario’s top judges criticize Ford government cuts to legal aid

The Progressive Conservative government’s spring budget had planned successive budget cuts for legal aid, with the funding set to be reduced by $164 million in 2021-22.

Downey made the announcement as he introduced legislation that would make changes to more than 20 different acts, with a goal of modernizing parts of what he called an “outdated, complex” justice system.

One of the changes includes a “more stringent test” for certifying lawsuits as class actions.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation would also require people to file judicial review applications within 30 days, stop judges and justices of the peace removed from office due to misconduct from billing taxpayers for legal fees, and sharply increase the maximum fine for lawyers guilty of professional misconduct from $10,000 to $100,000.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentOntario budgetOntario courtsLegal AidLegal Aid OntarioOntario Attorney-GeneralDoug DowneyOntario legal Aidlegal aid cutsOntario legal aid cutsOntario legal aid budget
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.