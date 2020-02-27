Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow squall warning in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 12:40 pm
Under the snow squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy and blowing snow that will quickly accumulate, the federal weather agency says.
Under the snow squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy and blowing snow that will quickly accumulate, the federal weather agency says. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A snow squall warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Hillsdale, Lagoon City and Washago.

Under the snow squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy and blowing snow that will quickly accumulate, the federal weather agency says.

The squalls are predicted to take place into Friday night.

According to Environment Canada, a snow squall is currently extending from from Georgian Bay to just north of Barrie and into Lake Simcoe.

READ MORE: Winter storm expected for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

Snow squalls are expected to intensify and increase in coverage Thursday afternoon and will continue through Friday night in some areas.

“Travel will be hazardous at times, and motorists are advised to change their travel plans accordingly,” Environment Canada said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Local whiteout conditions may occur.”

If visibility is reduced while driving, Environment Canada says motorists should slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Winter storm leaves Toronto with messy commute as city begins clean up
Winter storm leaves Toronto with messy commute as city begins clean up
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaMidlandcollingwoodWinter in BarrieCollingwood weatherBarrie winterOrillia winterSnow squall warning BarrieBarrie Environment CanadaCollingwood winterMidland winter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.