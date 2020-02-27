Menu

‘Sir, I can’t make the snow plows go faster’: Man calls 911 to report slow plows on Hwy. 404

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 12:22 pm
Updated February 27, 2020 12:52 pm

York Regional Police released audio of a 911 call from a man complaining about the snow plows moving too slowly on Highway 404 on Thursday.

A video containing the call was posted to YRP Twitter just after 10 a.m. Thursday with the words, “Pack your patience. #snowday.”

“This isn’t an emergency, but it’s going to turn into a sh*t show in about five minutes here,” the man can be heard saying.

“What do you mean?” asked the female officer on the other end of the line.

READ MORE: ‘Not something you see every day’: Cows stranded as cattle truck breaks down on Hwy. 401

“I’m heading southbound on the 404,” the man explains. “I understand the snow plows are trying to do their job but they’re driving at 20 kilometres an hour down the highway.

“If i’m late again, I’m going to be penalized at work.”

When the officer seems perplexed by what the man is saying, he proceeds to reiterate his point by adding in more swearing.

“Literally 20 kilometres-an-hour, miss … Like I said, once these trucks move, it’s going to be a f**king sh*t*show,” he says. “People are going to be doing 140 all the way down the highway.”

The officer responds by telling the man it’s not the police who handle the snow plows but perhaps the city or the Ministry of Transportation.

READ MORE: Toronto at risk for snow squalls, blowing snow Thursday

The man ignores her and says they “might want to send an officer out here.”

“Sir, I can’t make the snow plows go faster,” the officer says.

The call then ends with a message from police thanking all snow plow drivers “who work hard to make our roads safer for everyone.”

Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area were hit by 15 centimetres since Wednesday morning.

