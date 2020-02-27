Menu

Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault after kicking, pouring coffee on woman: Police

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 12:05 pm
.
St. Thomas Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged and is in custody following an argument in a vacant lot in the city’s west end.

Officers say the incident took place on Tuesday outside of a restaurant at the west end of Talbot Street.

They say the suspect allegedly kicked and poured coffee on a 33-year-old woman as she was arguing with his girlfriend.

READ MORE: St. Thomas business owner facing fraud charges

Const. Tanya Calvert says there is no update available at this time on the victim’s injuries.

The man has been charged with one count of assault and one count of assault with a weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

