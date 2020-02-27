Menu

Canada

Husky Energy reports $2.3B fourth quarter loss

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 8:41 am
Husky Energy logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Husky Energy logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Husky Energy Inc. reported a loss of $2.34 billion in its latest quarter as it took asset impairment and other charges related to its long-term price assumptions and reductions in its long-term capital spending plans.

The company says the loss amounted to $2.34 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $216 million or 21 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

READ MORE: New shipping rules expected to impact Canadian oilsands industry in 2020

Revenue, net of royalties, totalled $4.79 billion compared with $4.99 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Husky says non-cash asset impairments and other charges totalled $2.3 billion after tax in its most recent quarter primarily related to its upstream assets in North America, including its Sunrise project.

READ MORE: Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims 2020-21 spending by $500M

Story continues below advertisement

Other charges also included exploration-related write downs and asset de-recognition at its Lima Refinery following the completion of a crude oil flexibility project.

Funds from operations totalled $469 million or 47 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with $583 million or 58 cents per share a year earlier.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
