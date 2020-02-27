Tough commute for London amid blowing snow advisory, bus cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are urging caution on local highways as London deals with a blowing snow advisory and a number of bus cancellations outside the city.

The advisory from Environment Canada follows a recent heavy snowfall that prompted a special weather statement in the London area.

The aftermath of Wednesday’s weather has left a Thursday morning commute that’s set to present driving difficulties in and around the Forest City.

What do YOU think? Does #Snow really cause of all these collisions…? #OPP responding to multiple crashes througout West Region. Please #Slowdown and drive according to the road and weather conditions. #SeeSnowGoSlow. @weathernetwork ^es https://t.co/oEdLB617bB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 27, 2020

“We have strong winds, fresh snow and it’s being blown around,” said Peter Kimball, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“It reduces visibility and, of course, causes hazards for motorists.”

Westerly to northwesterly winds are expected to gust to 60 km/h, according to Environment Canada. Visibility may be reduced to only a few hundred metres at times and motorists are advised to maintain safe distances between each other.

Kimball added that Thursday morning’s driving difficulties will likely carry into the afternoon commute.

“Things should be a little bit better, but still there’ll be strong winds blowing that snow around, so people will want to be careful in the morning and afternoon.”

The Thursday traffic troubles also carried into the local school bus system with My Big Yellow Bus reporting a number of cancellations outside of London.

School purpose vehicles in Elgin, Middlesex, Red Zone and Oxford counties have been cancelled for the entire day, but vehicles within London are scheduled to start as usual.

A full list of cancellations can be found on My Big Yellow Bus.

A number of regional flood watches remain in effect along Lake Erie and Lake Huron.

The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority said in a statement that strong winds may result in flooding and erosion problems along the Lake Huron shoreline.

That flood watch stretches from the Ipperwash area along the coast to just north of Bayfield, Ont.

A flood watch issued by the Lower Thames Conservation Authority Wednesday morning spans an area running from the Port Stanley area west to Leamington.

“Thursday afternoon into Friday, there is the possibility of shoreline damage, erosion and/or flooding in areas such as Erie Shore Drive,” the advisory said, referring to the lakeside roadway located just south of Blenheim.

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority also issued its own flood watch for the Lake Erie shoreline Wednesday afternoon. It runs from the Port Stanley area east into Haldimand County.

— With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn Lebel