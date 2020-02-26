Ottawa LRT service partly halted, passengers evacuated from stopped train on Confederation Line

Send this page to someone via email

LRT service has been halted on the Confederation Line’s east end and passengers were evacuated off a light-rail train that stopped on the tracks just east of St-Laurent station after a component of the overhead wire system that supplies power to the trains became “loose,” OC Transpo says.

“Crews have been dispatched to investigate and assess the work required to make repairs,” John Manconi, head of OC Transpo, said in an email sent to media during Wednesday’s afternoon rush hour.

Trains are not running between St-Laurent and Blair stations; replacement buses have been deployed to carry riders between those stations.

OC Transpo suspended special bus routes that take riders directly from downtown to major transfer stations after the infrastructure incident occurred.

The LRT continues to run between St-Laurent and Tunney’s Pasture stations, according to Manconi.

“We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” the transportation manager wrote.

In an update sent shortly after, Manconi confirmed that passengers aboard the stopped train were getting evacuated from the vehicle and escorted to St-Laurent station.

More to come…

O-Train Line 1: Customers from the train that is stopped east of St-Laurent are leaving the train and are being escorted to St-Laurent Station. Further updates to follow. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 26, 2020