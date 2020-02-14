Ottawa LRT will be short trains during PM rush hour after ‘debris’ damages transponders

Send this page to someone via email

“Debris” on the western end of Ottawa’s LRT tracks damaged four transponders on Friday morning, causing trains to lose contact with OC Transpo’s control centre and stop moving, the head of the city’s public transit agency says.

Four trains that “experienced the loss of communication and braking” had to be pulled from service because of flat spots on their wheels and as a result, the Confederation Line will be three trains short for the afternoon rush hour, according to OC Transpo management.

“[Rideau Transit Group] is undertaking immediate repairs to correct this issue prior to the PM peak period and a modified service plan has been temporarily implemented,” John Manconi, the city’s general manager of transportation services, said in an LRT update sent to media early Friday afternoon.

0:49 Rideau Transit Group CEO apologizes to Ottawa’s transit riders for ‘recent spate of service interruptions’ on LRT Rideau Transit Group CEO apologizes to Ottawa’s transit riders for ‘recent spate of service interruptions’ on LRT

OC Transpo didn’t specify what kind of debris caused the damage to the transponders, which communicate trains’ locations to the control centre when the vehicles pass over them, according to Manconi.

When that signal isn’t transmitted, the LRT trains stop and have to get “authorization” from the control centre to keep moving.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety systems functioned as designed and as trains experienced this loss of communication … the trains came to a stop,” Manconi said in reference to the issues Friday morning.

Train service continued “at a reduced speed between Tunney’s Pasture and Bayview Stations” after the four trains were pulled off the tracks, the transportation manager added.

Midday train service will continue as RTG, the consortium contracted to build and maintain the Confederation Line, does repairs — although riders travelling between Tunney’s Pasture and Lyon Station downtown may experience longer wait times and may have to transfer trains at Lyon.

O-Train Line 1: Customers may experience slightly longer travel times Westbound between Tunney’s Pasture and Lyon stations due to a track issue. Customers may be required to transfer trains at Lyon station. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) February 14, 2020

Only 10 of the 13 trains needed to carry riders during weekday rush hours will be in service for Friday’s afternoon commute, according to OC Transpo’s update.

Story continues below advertisement

A wave of flat spots on the trains’ wheels in January was one reason why the Confederation Line fleet experienced a train shortage for about two weeks.

The city’s transit commission heard last month that wheel flats do happen on rail lines and can be caused by sudden and repeated heavy braking.

Since January, RTG has been getting help from rail experts working for a U.K.-based consultancy, in hopes of improving unreliable service on the problem-plagued LRT system.