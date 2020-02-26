Hamilton police issue warrant for Stoney Creek suspect after man shot in leg

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a targeted shooting in Hamilton’s north end.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, investigators say a man and a woman were asleep in their home on Keith Street between Victoria Avenue North and Wentworth Street North, when they were awoken by someone knocking at their front door.

According to police, a man came into the house and began arguing with the male resident, which ended with the suspect shooting him in the leg before taking off in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the suspect as Marlin Wilson, 40, of Stoney Creek. They say he’s known to frequent areas around the GTA, with ties to Toronto, and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Wilson is facing more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering death threats.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Const. John Arcaro at 905-546-13818, Acting Det. Sgt. Amanda Gill at 905-546-3833, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

