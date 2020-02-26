Conservatives reviving bid to call ethics commissioner on Trudeau SNC-Lavalin report

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative members of the House of Commons ethics committee are reviving a bid to get the ethics commissioner to testify on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The Official Opposition members are set to move a motion Wednesday afternoon that will ask the committee to call Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to testify for two hours on his report into the scandal, which found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke federal ethics rules by trying to improperly interfere in the Montreal company’s repeated attempts to avoid criminal trial.

They also want the committee to launch a study and call other witnesses on the matter.

Conservatives hold four of the voting seats on that committee, which is also chaired by a Conservative member who doesn’t vote unless there is a tie.

The Liberals hold five voting seats while the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois hold one each.

Previous attempts by the opposition to do so were blocked by Liberals during committee meetings on the matter last year.

The Liberals used their majority at the time to limit the number of witnesses called to committees and to block attempts to call Dion.

His report in August 2019 marked the second time Trudeau has been found to have broken federal ethics rules during his time as prime minister.

The first was when he accepted vacations for him and his family to the Aga Khan’s private Caribbean island.

While Trudeau apologized for the Caribbean trip, he refused to do so when Dion deemed he had improperly interfered in the bid by SNC-Lavalin to get a deferred prosecution agreement or DPA. The DPA sought by SNC-Lavalin is a new tool created after heavy lobbying by the company. It enables commercial firms accused of crimes to avoid trials in certain circumstances.

In return, a company obtaining a DPA would have to admit some form of wrongdoing and agree to other conditions, such as a potential fine or conditions to change its behaviour.

SNC-Lavalin did not get a deferred prosecution agreement.

The company pleaded guilty in December 2019 to fraud related to its business activities in Libya under the regime of former Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

It agreed to pay a $280-million fine as part of that settlement.

