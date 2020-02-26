Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police seek assistance after hate crime incident captured on video

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2020 1:57 pm
Peel Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a hate crime investigation in Mississauga and Brampton.
Peel Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in a hate crime investigation in Mississauga and Brampton. Peel Regional Police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police west of Toronto are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who yelled racist comments and threats in three separate incidents in January.

Peel Regional Police allege the incidents took place on Jan. 30 in the neighbouring cities of Brampton, Ont., and Mississauga, Ont.

In the Mississauga incident, police allege the man shouted racial slurs at a woman in a local parking lot.

READ MORE: Hate crime investigation launched after Pride flag removed from Peterborough church, slur uttered

Investigators say the man is also suspected of being involved in similar incidents at two Brampton plazas earlier in the evening.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man in his 40s wearing a black t-shirt and a black baseball hat driving a two-door silver Honda.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Mississaugapeel regional policeBramptonHate CrimePeel Regionhate crime on videoPeel Region hate crime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.