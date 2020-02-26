Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Saint John police searching for man who left Parrtown Community Correctional Centre

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 1:43 pm
Bruce Perkins is described as 5’10" and weighing approximately 160 pounds.  .
Bruce Perkins is described as 5’10" and weighing approximately 160 pounds.  . Saint John Police Force

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is unlawfully at large.

READ MORE: Police rearrest man who walked away from Saint John halfway house

Police say 25-year-old Bruce Perkins left Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Friday.

Perkins is serving four years for breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, and possession of a controlled substance.

Perkins is described as 5’10 and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

READ MORE: Saint John police once again seek help locating offender on Canada-wide warrant

Anyone with information on where Bruce Perkins is can contact the Saint John Police Force.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceSaint Johnsaint john police forceFederal offenderUnlawfully at LargeParrtown Community Correctional CentreBruce Perkins
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.