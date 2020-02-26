Saint John police searching for man who left Parrtown Community Correctional Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is unlawfully at large.

READ MORE: Police rearrest man who walked away from Saint John halfway house

Police say 25-year-old Bruce Perkins left Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Friday.

Perkins is serving four years for breaking and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence, disguise with intent, and possession of a controlled substance.

Perkins is described as 5’10 and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

READ MORE: Saint John police once again seek help locating offender on Canada-wide warrant

Anyone with information on where Bruce Perkins is can contact the Saint John Police Force.

Story continues below advertisement